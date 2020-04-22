Another round of showers on the way

Breaking News
The chance for rain or snow showers will increase into this evening

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance for late day shower/sprinkle. (20%PM)
High: 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (60%)
Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 60

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Chance t-storm. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 41

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 53 Low: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 54 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 43

