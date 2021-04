Warming up toward 80 again for your Thursday

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or storms into the late afternoon. (60% PM)

High: 80 Low: 55

Thursday night: Scattered showers or storms. Some may produce gusty wind and heavy rain. (90%)

Low: 53

Friday: Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)

High: 74 Low: 53

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for afternoon showers or storms. (60%)

High: 76 Low: 54

Sunday: Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 60 Low: 58