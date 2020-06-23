Another round of showers and storms expected today

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. Isolated strong to severe storms possible. (90%)

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early. (60%)

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 76

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 55

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 86 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 66