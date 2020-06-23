Another round of showers and storms expected today

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. Isolated strong to severe storms possible. (90%)
High: 79
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early. (60%)
Low: 59
WEDNESDAY: Less humid. Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 76
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 55
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 65
SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 68
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 66