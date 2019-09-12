Another round of showers and storms before the weekend

Warm and humid through your Friday night football

FORECAST:

Tonight: Small chance for an isolated shower (Mainly Early). Humid with scattered clouds and patchy fog.

Low: 62

Friday: Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Any storm can become strong. (40%)

High: 83

Friday night:Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong overnight. (90%)

Low: 63

Saturday: Showers possible early morning, then becoming partly sunny. (30% AM)

High: 75 Low: 63

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 56



Monday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 61



Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 60