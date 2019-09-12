Another round of showers and storms before the weekend

Weather

Warm and humid through your Friday night football

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Small chance for an isolated shower (Mainly Early).  Humid with scattered clouds and patchy fog.
Low:  62

Friday:  Warm and humid.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Any storm can become strong. (40%)
High:  83

Friday night:Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong overnight. (90%)
Low:  63 

Saturday:  Showers possible early morning, then becoming partly sunny. (30% AM)
High:  75  Low:  63

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  56


Monday:  Partly sunny.  (20%)
High:  82  Low:  61

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  78  Low:  57

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  79  Low:  60

