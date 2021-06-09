Another round of scattered storms for Thursday

Scattered showers and storms will be likely for Thursday during the afternoon and evening.

Some scattered showers could last into the overnight hours but should fizzle out for the most part. Lows tonight fall into the mid-60s. Another round of afternoon showers and storms will be possible again for Thursday, so stay weather aware and carry around the rain gear.

Friday will be a slightly lesser chance for some showers and storms but not zero. Same forecast with this weekend. If there are heavier pockets of rain, flooding could be a possibility considering the ground is already saturated and the air is filled with moisture, making it feel very muggy. Humidity will still be on the high side through at least Sunday. A cold front is expected to come in by the end of the weekend, dropping our humidity levels but still leaving behind some slight rain chances.

Highs will be in the 80s through Monday, then we finally return to more comfortable conditions by mid next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for leftover rain (30%).

Low: 65

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%).

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for leftover rain (30%).

Low: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).

High: 85 Low: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).

High: 82 Low: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%). Less humid.

High: 80 Low: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%).

High: 75 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 76 Low: 54