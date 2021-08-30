Another round of scattered showers/storms for Monday

More rain is possible later today. Ida may or may not give us showers through mid-week

All eyes turn to Ida as we head into the work week. Today will be just another round of some showers and storms throughout the day. It will also be the last day in the 80s this week as things finally cool off. The remnants of Ida could give us some rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the track of Ida is trending more south, so it’s looking like we might not be seeing nearly as much rain. Our southern counties will have the best chance of receiving any rain from Ida. Starting tomorrow, highs remain in the 70s into our holiday weekend. Once Ida is out of here Wednesday, the rest of the week remains dry, sunny, and nice with low humidity and comfortable temperatures! This will be perfect weather to head out to the Canfield Fair, which starts on Wednesday!

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms (40%).

High: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. Patchy fog (30%).

Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers from the remnants of Ida (40%).

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers from the remnants of Ida (40%).

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers from the remnants of Ida (40%).

High: 75

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 51

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 78 Low: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated rain (20%).

High: 80 Low: 58