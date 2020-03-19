Another round of rain returns this evening

The chance for thunderstorms will be possible tonight and Friday

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. Mainly into this evening. (70% PM)

High: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain likely with the chance for thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm possible with gusty wind. (90%)

Low: 62

FRIDAY: Rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms early. Isolated strong storm possible with gusty wind. Falling temperatures late day. (90%)

High: 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 45 Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 35

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 62 Low: 41