Another round of rain returns this evening

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. Mainly into this evening. (70% PM)
High: 66
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain likely with the chance for thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm possible with gusty wind. (90%)
Low: 62
FRIDAY: Rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms early. Isolated strong storm possible with gusty wind. Falling temperatures late day. (90%)
High: 68
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 27
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 23
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 45 Low: 33
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 35
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 62 Low: 41