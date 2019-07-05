Another round of heat and humidity Friday

FORECAST:
Friday: P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly
Afternoon. (60%)
High: 87 Low: 69
Friday night: Humid and warm. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 70
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 70
Sunday: Not as humid. Partly sunny. Very small chance
for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 66
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 58
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 57
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or
thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 59
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 56