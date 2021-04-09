Another record high? Looking into your weekend forecast

Showers and storms return into Saturday night - Some may be strong

Warm temperatures will stick around to start the weekend. Close to a record high of 80° into Saturday afternoon. The risk for storms will return late Saturday into Saturday night. Some may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain.

Tonight: A few clouds. Isolated shower/sprinkle possible early.

Low: 52

Saturday: Warm with scattered clouds. Isolated shower or storm late day.

High: 79 (record high is 80 set in 2011) Low: 52

Saturday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong through the evening. (90%)

Low: 56

Sunday: Cooler with scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 56

Monday: Scattered clouds. Small risk for a shower. (20%)

High: 64 Low: 48