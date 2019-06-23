Another nice, dry day

Today: Mostly sunny. Low humidity.
High: 81
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers or
t-storms late. (30%)
Low: 61
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and t-storms.
A strong storm will be possible. (80%)
High: 82
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower mainly early. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 66
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm possible. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 63
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 62
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 63
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms.
(30%)
High: 84 Low: 65
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms.
(30%)
High: 80 Low: 59