Another nice, dry day

Weather

The risk for rain returns for the start of the workweek

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today:  Mostly sunny. Low humidity.
High:  81 

Tonight:  Increasing clouds. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (30%)
Low:  61

Tomorrow:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and t-storms. A strong storm will be possible. (80%)
High:  82 

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower mainly early. (20%)
High:  80  Low:  66

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower  or t-storm possible.  (30%)
High:  84  Low:  63

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  83  Low:  62

Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  63

Saturday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms. (30%)
High:  84  Low:  65

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms. (30%)
High:  80  Low:  59

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story