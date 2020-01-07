Another mild January day

Temperatures will climb to the low 40s this afternoon

Tuesday: Scattered clouds.

High: 41

Tuesday night: Turning blustery. Chance for snow showers. A coating to 1″ possible.

Low: 26

Wednesday: Blustery. Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. A coating to 1″ of additional accumulation possible. (60%)

High: 28

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 17

Friday: Rain likely. (90%).

High: 52 Low: 38

Saturday: Rain likely. (90%).

High: 56 Low: 49

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 48 Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 30