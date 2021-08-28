Another hot & humid weekend with rain chances

Highs near 90° this weekend with storm chances in the afternoon/evening

Only a few more days left of the heat! However, we are in store for some more wet weather. This afternoon should be partly cloudy with highs soaring back into the upper 80s. Later on this evening, a few showers/storms could pop-up across the area with locally heavy downpours being a possibility. Sunday will still be another hot day with highs near 90°, but there will be scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Monday will be yet again another round of scattered showers and storms.



Hurricane Ida is expected to make major impacts to Louisiana/MS coastline within the next 48 hours. We will be seeing the remnants of Ida by Tuesday/Wednesday this week with ongoing showers and chance for a few storms. This is only going to worsen our flooding concerns.



Relief will finally arrive by the end of the week on Thursday and Friday with cooler temperatures and lesser humidity with a few days break from all the rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few evening showers/storms (30% PM).

High: 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lingering showers ending (20%). Patchy fog possible.

Low: 70

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered PM showers/storms (60%).

High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT: Leftover showers and storms then mostly cloudy.

Low: 71

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms (60%).

High: 82

TUESDAY: Widespread showers/storms from the remnants of Idea (80%).

High: 78 Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers/storms from the remnants of Idea (60%).

High: 76 Low: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 78 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 79 Low: 55