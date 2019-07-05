Another hot, humid day

Today: Partly sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon. (60%)
High: 87 Low: 69
Tonight: Humid and warm. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 70
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. (70%)
High: 85 Low: 70
Sunday: Not as humid. Partly sunny. Very small chance
for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 66
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 58
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 60
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or
thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 63
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or
t-storms. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 56