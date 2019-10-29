Another dry, mild day

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy.
High: 67
Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy.
Low: 47
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late day and into evening.
(30%PM)
High: 65
Thursday: Rain likely. Gust wind
possible. (90%)
High: 65 Low: 54
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers
early. Gusty winds.(70%)
High: 45 Low: 36
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 32
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated
shower possible in snowbelt. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 31
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 30
Tuesday: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 39