Another dry, mild day

Weather

The chance for rain returns Wednesday

Tuesday:  Becoming mostly cloudy.
High:  67

Tuesday night:  Mainly cloudy.
Low:  47 

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Showers developing late day and into evening. (30%PM)
High:  65 

Thursday:  Rain likely. Gust wind possible.  (90%)
High:  65  Low:  54

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Showers early. Gusty winds.(70%)
High:  45  Low:  36

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  46  Low:  32

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible in snowbelt. (20%)
High:  42  Low:  31

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 50    Low:  30

Tuesday:  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:  52  Low:  39

