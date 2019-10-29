Another dry, mild day

The chance for rain returns Wednesday

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy.

High: 67

Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy.

Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late day and into evening. (30%PM)

High: 65

Thursday: Rain likely. Gust wind possible. (90%)

High: 65 Low: 54

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers early. Gusty winds.(70%)

High: 45 Low: 36

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible in snowbelt. (20%)

High: 42 Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 30

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 52 Low: 39