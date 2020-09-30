Another cool day with shower chances

Temperatures will be in the low 60s this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers, mainly this afternoon into this evening. (40%)
High: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
Low: 46

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. A few showers possible, mainly late day. (40%)
High: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%PM)
High: 59 Low: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 41

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%PM)
High: 68 Low: 48

