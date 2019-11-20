Another cool, cloudy day across the Valley

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or pocket of drizzle. (20%)
High: 42
Tonight: Mainly cloudy.
Low: 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing late day. (40%PM)
High: 52
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 49 (early) Low: 35
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (watching track) (40%)
High: 41 Low: 28
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 29
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 29
Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 32
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 39