Another cold night – Tracking snow showers

Cold temperatures will last into the start of your weekend

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers or flurries. Around 1″ or less with up to 2″ possible toward morning in snowbelt. Cold and windy early. (40%)

Low: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Chance for lake effect snow showers. Less than 1″ (60%)

High: 28 Low: 18

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers or flurries. 1″ or less. (70%)

Low: 18

SATURDAY: Chance for a snow shower. Mainly in the snowbelt early. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 18

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 54 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 30