Another cold day with snow on the way

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon/evening. Less than 1″ of accumulation. (40%)

High: 25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Trace to 2″ possible. (70%)

Low: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 28

FRIDAY: Chance for snow showers early. (30%AM)

High: 29 Low:18

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers, mainly late day. Watching storm. (60%)

High: 27 Low: 16

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers, mainly early. Watching storm. (60%)

High: 22 Low: 10

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 17 Low: 5

TUESDAY: Chance snow. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 7

WEDNESDAY: Chance snow. (30%)

High: 31 Low: 13