Another cold day in the Valley

Warmer temperatures return later in the week

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Pockets of freezing drizzle early. A few light snow showers/flurries into the afternoon. Little to no accumulation. (30%)

High: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers/flurries. A wintry mix possible overnight. (30%)

Low: 29



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix early. (30%AM)

High: 39



THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 30



FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 31



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 39



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 46(falling) Low: 33



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 25



TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 38 Low: 26