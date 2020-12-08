Another cold day in the Valley

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Pockets of freezing drizzle early. A few light snow showers/flurries into the afternoon. Little to no accumulation. (30%)
High: 35
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers/flurries. A wintry mix possible overnight. (30%)
Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix early. (30%AM)
High: 39
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 30
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 31
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 39
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 46(falling) Low: 33
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)
High: 34 Low: 25
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 38 Low: 26