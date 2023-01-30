YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You see it on a weather map: the big blue H and the big red L. What does it mean?

You can easily remember that high pressure usually brings fair weather — that is, dry and sunny. Low pressure brings clouds, precipitation and storms.

Why is this? Well first, let’s get into air pressure.

Weather map for a week in January

“Hey Bob, this is some low pressure we’ve been dealing with, huh?” said nobody… ever. It’s not something we generally talk about when we casually discuss the weather.

What is high pressure?

But it’s crucial in storm development. Differences in pressure drive the wind. You encounter this when you open up a vacuum-sealed can. That “whoosh” noise you hear is high pressure from the outside world blowing into the low pressure inside the vacuum-sealed tuna fish!

Nature is constantly looking to stay in balance. So the high pressure, or “too much of something,” is moving toward low pressure where “there is a deficit.”

Think of the atmosphere as an ocean — an ocean of “air.” We’re at the bottom of that ocean.

So it makes sense, just like a water ocean, the highest pressure is at the bottom, and the pressure toward the surface of the water has the lowest pressure.

Just like with the water ocean, the atmosphere has a weight to it. At the bottom of the ocean, you have the pressure of all that water on top of you.

During normal conditions, the weight of the atmosphere at sea level is 14.7 pounds per square inch pushing down on our heads. But wouldn’t that weight crush a 20′ x 20′ table?

No, because just as much atmospheric weight is pushing up on the bottom of the table and on the sides of that table. Nature and balance, thankfully it all evens out!

The air gets “thinner,” or there is less of it as you go higher in altitude. This is why you would need oxygen to climb Mount Everest! There is also less atmospheric pressure here. You’re almost at the top of the atmospheric ocean.

So we established that high pressure moves toward low pressure. But in the atmosphere, it doesn’t do it in a straight line. This is because our planet is spinning. So in the Northern hemisphere, high pressure pushes air out of it in a clockwise pattern. Low pressure draws air and wind into it but in a counter-clockwise rotation. This is called the “Coriolis force.”

Air or wind moves from high pressure to low pressure.

So why does high pressure usually give us happy or fair weather?

What weather is associated with high pressure?

In order for us to have clouds, precipitation and storms, we need air to be rising.

That doesn’t happen with high pressure. It stands to reason, if the air is moving out from high pressure at the surface, then air must fill in the void of the air that’s leaving. So with high pressure, air sinks from aloft to fill that void. Again, air needs to rise for clouds and storms.

What weather is associated with low pressure?

The opposite is true of our lousy, low-pressure. Air is piling up into the low at the surface, and that air has to go somewhere! You guessed it — it rises! The result is clouds, precipitation and storm development. Tropical storms and hurricanes are caused by low pressure.

Why are deserts dry?

Around the globe, we have semi-permanent pressure areas. Around the equator, we have low pressure. This is the latitude you’ll find most of our rainforests and plenty of annual rain.

At 30° latitude, a band of high-pressure forms. This is where you’ll find the deserts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Jump up to 60° latitude, and we have another low-pressure area. This is where many storms in North America develop and move west across the country. This is also the latitude where the polar jetstream resides. The jetstream is high winds aloft that are driven by differences in air pressure.

Is it dry at the North Pole?

Finally, at the North Pole, there is an area of high pressure. In fact, the North Pole is sometimes referred to as a “frozen” desert.

Like billiard balls on a pool table, these high and low-pressure areas meander north and south, bringing changes to the air pressure here at home.

I said that high pressure usually brings happy weather. The exceptions?

In the winter, it can bring some bitter cold temperatures. It might be sunny, but the air is sinking, and the air aloft is very cold. This is especially true for the Northern and Central Plains states. We have the moderating effect of the Great Lakes to help us stay a bit warmer.

High pressure brings cold and dry weather in the winter

What causes a pollution outbreak?

Another potential downside of high pressure? High pressure and the sinking of air equals “stagnant” air. This sometimes brings Air-Quality advisories.

The sinking air keeps the pollutants locked down at the surface. The remedy for this? A good old-fashioned low-pressure storm system causes all those pollutants to rise and move downstream of the advisory area.



Weather is highly subjective, you might think a rainy day is lousy, but a gardener is rejoicing!