We are watching for the chance of a stronger winter storm to develop by late weekend. There are many questions about the track and amount of snow as this storm develops. It is still too soon to tell how much snow we could get here at home as this storm moves in our direction.

Colder temperatures will return into the start of the weekend with high temperatures on Saturday only reaching the upper teens to around 20°. This cold air will be pushed into the area from a strong high-pressure system to our north in Canada. This cold air will also be a key player in the bigger storm developing through the late weekend.

The winter storm will develop through the mid-south and work its way toward the coast into Sunday night and Monday. The big question is how far east this storm will track. It is still too soon to pinpoint snow totals with this storm as it is too far out and a wobble in the track would be a big difference in snow accumulation locally.

The image below shows snow developing in Southern Ohio Sunday morning based on the GFS (American Weather Model).

The storm will start pushing snow into our region by late Sunday and into Sunday night indicated on this model run of the GFS model. Again, this is a model and this storm still has a lot of room to wobble as it develops late-weekend.

By Monday morning, the storm will be pushing east of our region with colder air wrapping in on the backside of the system.

The GFS model keeps the heaviest snow south and east of our region. It throws snow our way, just not as heavy as Central Pennsylvania and into the Appalachian Mountains.

The ECMWF model pushes the heavier snow to the south and east of the GFS model.

This storm has the potential to become a big snowmaker. The biggest question will be the track of the storm and that track will determine how strong the storm can get. It will also determine where the heaviest snowbands are. Right now, it is too soon to try and put snow totals out with this storm for our region.

We will be keeping a close eye on the system and update as it gets closer. Keep up with the forecast here.