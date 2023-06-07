YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday has been declared as an Air Quality Advisory Day for Youngstown.

Mahoning Valley Air currently lists on its website that air quality in Youngstown is listed as unhealthy.

This is due to the dense smoke from eastern Canadian wildfires reaching northeastern Ohio.

Those with poor respiratory health (emphysema or COPD) should limit their time outside Wednesday.

Additional partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to upper-70s will aid ozone production, according to the alert.

These conditions, combined with pollutant carryover from day to day will cause unhealthy AQI levels for everyone on Wednesday. Reports said that it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Thursday.

According to the alert, lingering smoke levels will keep particles elevated.