The risk for showers and storms will push through the area this afternoon and evening. These storms may be strong or severe.

The risk for heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado will be possible.

A Tornado Watch is up for parts of the area.

A fast-moving storm system will sweep through the area, taking advantage of warm and juicy air across central and southern Ohio. This will help these storms develop.

The risk for strong and severe storms will last through the evening as this storm sweeps across the region.