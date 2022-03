(WKBN) – A strong storm system will push showers and storms through our area this afternoon and evening. The potential for strong storms will stay in the forecast through early tonight.

Gusty wind, hail and chance for rotating storms will be possible as this storm system moves through.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the area. Alerts can be found here.

Keep an eye on Youngstown Weather Radar to track the storms.

We will be on to alert, if needed, through the afternoon and evening.