After a small warming trend – looking for a cold weekend

Weather

Scattered clouds expected with some sun Wednesday

Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 32 Low: 21

Wednesday night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 13

Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 13

Friday: Turning colder. Gusty wind. Chance for rain or snow showers early, scattered snow showers into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 34(Falling) Low: 34(Early)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 23 Low: 10

Sunday: Chance for snow showers. (60%)
High: 24 Low: 10

Monday: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)
High: 14 Low: 0

Tuesday: Chance for a snow shower. (20%)
High: 17 Low: 0

