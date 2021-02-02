After a small warming trend – looking for a cold weekend

Scattered clouds expected with some sun Wednesday

Wednesday: Scattered clouds.

High: 32 Low: 21

Wednesday night: Scattered clouds.

Low: 13

Thursday: Scattered clouds.

High: 36 Low: 13

Friday: Turning colder. Gusty wind. Chance for rain or snow showers early, scattered snow showers into the afternoon. (60%)

High: 34(Falling) Low: 34(Early)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)

High: 23 Low: 10

Sunday: Chance for snow showers. (60%)

High: 24 Low: 10

Monday: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)

High: 14 Low: 0

Tuesday: Chance for a snow shower. (20%)

High: 17 Low: 0