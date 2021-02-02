After a small warming trend – looking for a cold weekend

Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 32 Low: 21
Wednesday night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 13
Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 13
Friday: Turning colder. Gusty wind. Chance for rain or snow showers early, scattered snow showers into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 34(Falling) Low: 34(Early)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 23 Low: 10
Sunday: Chance for snow showers. (60%)
High: 24 Low: 10
Monday: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)
High: 14 Low: 0
Tuesday: Chance for a snow shower. (20%)
High: 17 Low: 0