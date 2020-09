Saturday afternoon: Expect a mostly sunny sky with just a few whispy upper level clouds. Highs will reach the upper-70s with low humidity.

Saturday evening: Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will fall into the low-70s after sunset (7:12 PM) then hold steady in the mid-60s until after midnight. Despite a clear sky, overnight lows will only drop into the upper-50s and low-60s for early Sunday morning.