YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – AAA is advising how to handle the bad weather with your vehicle as the big winter storm approaches.

According to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, about 46 percent of all crashes involving bad weather take place during the winter.

“Preventative steps today can go a long way tomorrow,” said Lori Cook, safety advisor for AAA East Central. “Weather conditions that lead to black ice, heavy snow, and other rough driving conditions are particularly dangerous this time of year.”

AAA East Central gives these tips for staying safe on the roads for the coming days:

Stay home: This is the number one way to avoid a crash in winter. Leave early: If you’re running late to work, that anxiety will cloud your judgement as a driver. Slow down, accelerate, turn and brake as gradually as possible. Never use cruise control on slippery roads Turn against the skid; always turn in the direction you want to go.

To prepare your vehicle for the weather: