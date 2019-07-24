A wonderful Wednesday

Today: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 77
Tonight: Mostly
clear. A few areas of patchy fog possible. Cool.
Low: 54
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 63
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (30% PM)
High: 85 Low: 66
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 67
Wednesday: Mostly
cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 65