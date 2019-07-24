A wonderful Wednesday

Expect more sunshine today with high temperatures in the upper 70s

Today: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 77



Tonight: Mostly clear. A few areas of patchy fog possible. Cool.

Low: 54

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 80

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 63



Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 65



Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (30% PM)

High: 85 Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 65