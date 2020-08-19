WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog early. Mostly sunny.
High: 77
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 50
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 81
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)
High: 87 Low: 64
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 67
A wonderful Wednesday
Skies will be mostly sunny today
WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog early. Mostly sunny.