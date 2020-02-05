A wintry mix returns tonight

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix developing through evening. Ice accumulations of a glaze to a tenth of an inch possible.
Low: 30
THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (80%)
High: 48
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (80%)
High: 33 Low: 26
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)
High: 34 Low: 17
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 25
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 30
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for rain or snow showers. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 31
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 32