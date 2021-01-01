A Wintry mix developing to start your 2021

Wet weather expected into the start of the weekend

FRIDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (100%)
High: 37 (Rising through Evening)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Warming temperatures. Rain showers. (100%)
Low: 37 (Rising)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a few showers early. (20%AM)
High: 43 (Falling) Low: 40 (early)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 39 Low: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. (20% AM)
High: 39 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 42 Low: 30

