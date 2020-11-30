A winter storm is on the way

Hopefully you're enjoying the nice weekend! The sunshine sticks around for Sunday with highs a bit warmer in the low to mid 50s. Overnight, lows fall down to the mid 30s and clouds will increase, then we'll wake up to rain showers starting up in the morning.

The next few days are going to be very busy weather-wise as we're watching our next storm system inching closer. Monday will be a washout with all day rain showers, and it will be on the colder side with highs in the lower 40s. Late Monday, snow will start to mix in the rain making for some pretty messy conditions. That rain/snow mix will continue on Monday night, but by Tuesday morning, it'll switch over into all snow showers. That snow will last onto until at least Wednesday before we finally clear out. Snow accumulations between 2-6" are looking likely for now with local spots likely to receive higher amounts. Keep an eye on this forecast as we continue to monitor it and update you with the latest totals.