A winter storm is on the way

MONDAY: Gusty at times. Rain likely. Mixing to snow late evening. (100%)
High: 41 (falling)
MONDAY NIGHT: Gusty at times. Mixing to snow. Snow likely overnight. (100%)
1-3″ of accumulation
2-4″ snowbelt
Low: 29
TUESDAY: Gusty at times. Snow likely.
1-3″ of accumulation
2-4″ snowbelt
High: 35
TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow likely.
1-3″ of accumulation, mainly in the snowbelt.
Low: 28
Total accumulations through Tuesday night:
Mahoning/Columbiana – 3-6″
Trumbull/Mercer – 5-9″+ (highest amounts in the northern snowbelt)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow, mainly early. (40%AM)
High: 35
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 39 Low: 23
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 38 Low: 23
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 40 Low: 29
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 39 Low: 28
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 27