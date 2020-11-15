A windy Sunday on the way – Stay weather alert

SUNDAY: WINDY. Gusts up to 50mph possible. Rain likely with a chance for thunder through midday. (100%)
High: 57 (Falling Afternoon)
SUNDAY NIGHT: WINDY. Gusts to 40mph possible. Colder with small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)
Low: 33
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.
High: 44 Low: 33
TUESDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers (40%).
High: 40 Low: 33
WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance for a snow showr early (40% AM).
High: 40 Low: 27
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 29
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 42