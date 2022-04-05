We are off to a wet spring. It has rained or snowed at least a trace for 27 out of the past 35 days.

Seventy-seven percent of the days so far this spring have produced precipitation!

More rain is on the way tonight, so we will add to that number. This has been a wet spring to this point.

The total spring rainfall, starting March 1, is 4.46″ as of April 5, which is 0.64″ above normal. Last year, we only picked up 1.70″ to this point.

In order to make the Top 10 Wettest Springs on record, we will need to have at least 13.42″ by the end of May. We have already picked up 4.46″ and more rain is on the way.

Our weather pattern is looking stormy through the month, so it does look like we will add to the numbers through April. An active pattern with wave after wave moving through will keep wet weather in the forecast.

An average March produces 3.21″ of precipitation. April typically produces 3.75″ and May typically ends with 3.72″ of precipitation. The average for spring (March through May) is 10.68″ of precipitation. We only need another 6.22″ before May 31 to become an average spring. We need another 8.96″ to break into the Top 10 Wettest Springs on record.

The wettest spring on record was in 2011, when 20.33″ of precipitation fell!

Top 10 Wettest Springs in Youngstown, Ohio

1. 2011 = 20.33″

2. 1929 = 16.15″

3. 1956 = 15.49″

4. 1964 = 15.13″

5. 2004 = 14.07″

6. 1947 = 13.93″

7. 1950 = 13.83″

8. 1946 = 13.80″

9. 1944 = 13.54″

10. 2017 = 13.42″