A wet and gusty storm system on the way

FORECAST:
Tonight: Mainly cloudy.
Low: 46
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late day and into evening.
(60%PM)
High: 63
Wednesday Night: Rain showers
likely. (100%)
Low: 55
Thursday: Rain likely. Gusty wind
possible late. (100%)
High: 65 Low: 55
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or
Snow howers early. Gusty winds.(60% AM)
High: 45 Low: 34
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 32
Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow shower possible in
snowbelt. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 30
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 29
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 38