A wet and gusty storm system on the way

Tracking the Halloween Storm System - Rain, wind and some snow

FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy.

Low: 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late day and into evening. (60%PM)

High: 63

Wednesday Night: Rain showers likely. (100%)

Low: 55

Thursday: Rain likely. Gusty wind possible late. (100%)

High: 65 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or Snow howers early. Gusty winds.(60% AM)

High: 45 Low: 34

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow shower possible in snowbelt. (20%)

High: 42 Low: 30

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 29

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 38