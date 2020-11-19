A warmer, windy day

Wind gusts of 35 to 40mph will be possible

THURSDAY: Gusty wind. Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 58



THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty wind. Partly cloudy.

Low: 45



FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.

High: 58



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 52 Low: 41



SUNDAY: Chance showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 40



MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers, mainly early. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 37



TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a late day shower. (20%)

High: 44 Low: 29



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 38



THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 39