A warmer weekend ahead

The chance for a few showers or storms will be possible through the weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (70%)

High: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (60%)

Low: 56

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm late day. (30%)

High: 77

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm late day. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 59

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly late day. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly late day. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly late day. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly late day. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 67