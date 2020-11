TONIGHTNo weather worries overnight tonight. Temperatures will be dropping to around 40° by daybreak. We will have clear skies through the night.

WEDNESDAYTemperatures will continue warming Wednesday. Highs will approach the mid-60s and we've got a beautiful day setting up for the area. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the day. There will be an increase in clouds Wednesday night with temperatures in the mid-40s for lows.