A warmer pattern starts today

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 37
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds.
Low: 20
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 42
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers developing into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 44 Low: 26
SATURDAY: Rain or snow showers. (80%)
High: 38 Low: 32
SUNDAY: Chance for scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 38 Low: 32
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower/flurry early. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 29
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 40 Low: 28
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 47 Low: 28