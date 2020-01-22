A warmer pattern starts today

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds.
Low: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers developing into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 44 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Rain or snow showers. (80%)
High: 38 Low: 32

SUNDAY: Chance for scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 38 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower/flurry early. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 29

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 40 Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 47 Low: 28

