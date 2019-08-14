A warmer day across the Valley

Weather

The chance for a shower or storm will stick around through the end of the workweek

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today:  Partly sunny.  Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High:  81

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low:  60

Tomorrow:  Partly sunny.  Small chance for a few showers or storms (40%)
High:  80

Friday:  Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High:  82  Low:  62

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  63

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Chance of showers and storms (30%).
High:  87  Low:  68

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 85    Low:  66

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 86   Low:  65

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 83   Low:  65

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com