A warm workweek ahead

Clearing skies for tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s across the Valley. An area of high pressure will slowly sink southward from Canada into New York. This means a northeasterly wind through the day on Tuesday. This will mix a few clouds with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

By Wednesday, we will start to see a slow warm-up with temperatures into the lower 80s for several days. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees for the workweek.

By the weekend, the late summer warmth will be in full effect as highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. There will be chance of showers and storms for Sunday evening and into the first day of Fall on Monday.