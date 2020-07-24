A warm weekend ahead

Weather

Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Very small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (10%)
High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming mainly clear. Patchy fog.
Low: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 87

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 65

MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 87 Low: 70

TUESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 61

