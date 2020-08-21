A warm weekend ahead

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s the next couple of days

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. (10%)

High: 87

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. (10%)

Low: 61



SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)

High: 87



SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 86 Low: 65



MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 86 Low: 65



TUESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 69



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 88 Low: 66



THURSDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 89 Low: 68



FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 69