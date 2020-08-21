A warm weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. (10%)
High: 87
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. (10%)
Low: 61
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)
High: 87
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 65
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 65
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 66
THURSDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 68
FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 69