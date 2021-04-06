A warm Wednesday – Tracking a larger system moving across the country

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 54
Wednesday night: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for an isolated shower or storm through evening. (20%)
Low: 55
Thursday: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or storms into the late afternoon. (60% PM)
High: 78 Low: 55
Friday: Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 53
Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for afternoon showers or storms. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 52
Sunday: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 47