A warm Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 53
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (20%AM)
High: 75
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 76 Low: 57
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 47
SUNDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 42
MONDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 63 Low: 46
TUESDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 47
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 54 Low: 40