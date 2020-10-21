A warm Wednesday

Temperatures will be near 70° this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

Low: 53

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (20%AM)

High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)

High: 76 Low: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 59 Low: 47

SUNDAY: Chance showers. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 42

MONDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 46

TUESDAY: Chance showers. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 54 Low: 40