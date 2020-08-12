A warm Wednesday

Weather

It won't be as humid today

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog early. Partly sunny. Not as humid.
High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 64

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 85

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30% PM)
High: 84 Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 57

