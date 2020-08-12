A warm Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog early. Partly sunny. Not as humid.
High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 64
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 85
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 66
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 66
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30% PM)
High: 84 Low: 67
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 63
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 57
