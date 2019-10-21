A warm start to the week

Today: Clouds increasing. Breezy and warm.
High: 71
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Gusty. Showers or storms becoming likely (60%)
Low: 52
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Gusty Rain
likely, especially early in the day. (90%)
High: 60
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy.
High: 57 Low: 42
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 45
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 42
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 38
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 36
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 62 Low: 43