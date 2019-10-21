LIVE NOW /
A warm start to the week

The chance for rain will increase by tonight

Today:  Clouds increasing. Breezy and warm.
High: 71 

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Gusty.  Showers or storms becoming likely (60%)
Low:  52 

Tomorrow:  Mostly cloudy. Gusty Rain likely, especially early in the day.  (90%)
High: 60 

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny. Breezy.
High: 57   Low:  42

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.
High: 63  Low:  45

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 53  Low:  42

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 54  Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 55  Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 62  Low: 43

