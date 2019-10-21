A warm start to the week

Mostly clear tonight with just a few clouds overnight. Temperatures only drop into the mid-40s by Monday morning. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening on Monday after high temperatures reach into the lower 70s for the second straight day.

A cold front will push rain showers into the Valley overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Clouds, wind and rain are all expected on Tuesday morning with temperatures falling back to seasonable norms. Rain showers should wrap up by Tuesday around noon.