A warm start to September

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower, mainly late. (20%)
High: 83
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 65
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 61
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 53
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 56
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 55
TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 50