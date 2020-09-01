A warm start to September

Temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower, mainly late. (20%)
High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 53

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 55

TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 50

