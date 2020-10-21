A warm second half of the week

Weather

High temperatures will be in the 70s the next few days

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 70 (falling late afternoon)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 53

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (20%AM)
High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 76 Low: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 47

SUNDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 42

MONDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 63 Low: 46

TUESDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 54 Low: 40

