A warm, rainy end to the week

Friday: Rain likely. (90%).
High: 51
Friday night: Scattered rain showers. (80%)
Low: 50
Saturday: Scattered showers with the chance for a t-storm. (80%)
High: 65
Current record – 56 set in 2017
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain showers mainly early. (40%AM)
High: 48 (falling)
Monday: Scattered clouds.
High: 46 Low: 29
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 51 Low: 31
Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 37
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 27
Friday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 33 Low: 20