A warm, rainy end to the week

Friday: Rain likely. (90%).

High: 51

Friday night: Scattered rain showers. (80%)

Low: 50

Saturday: Scattered showers with the chance for a t-storm. (80%)

High: 65

Current record – 56 set in 2017

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain showers mainly early. (40%AM)

High: 48 (falling)

Monday: Scattered clouds.

High: 46 Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 51 Low: 31

Wednesday: Scattered clouds.

High: 50 Low: 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 37 Low: 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 33 Low: 20